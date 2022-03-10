‘Better Call Saul’ Final Season Trailer: Bob Odenkirk Finally Breaks Bad

After six years, Jimmy McGill is on the verge of breaking bad.

AMC has released the official trailer for the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul,” the popular “Breaking Bad” prequel series starring Bob Odenkirk.

The show features Odenkirk reprising his role as the fan-favorite “Breaking Bad” character Saul Goodman, a crooked criminal defense attorney. “Better Call Saul” traces the characters beginnings as an earnest public defender named Jimmy McGill, and details his tortured relationship with his brother Chuck (Michael McKean) and how he grew involved in the criminal underworld of Albuquerque, N.M. The series also features the origin stories of several popular “Breaking Bad” characters, including private investigator Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and drug kingpin Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).

Season 5 of “Better Call Saul” ended with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), Jimmy’s wife and fellow lawyer, considering adjusting her morals by sabotaging Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), managing partner of law firm Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill. At the same time, Mike and drug cartel member Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) organized a botched hit on fellow cartel member Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), which ended with Lalo’s family dead and him realizing that Nacho was responsible. The trailer shows the fallout of both events, as Kim and Jimmy go against Howard while Lalo seeks revenge against Nacho and Mike.

“Whatever happens next, it’s not going to go down the way you think it is,” warns Ehrmantraut during the trailer. The footage also teases McGill’s ascent into the operations of the drug cartel and the desperate, fragile state that his and Kim’s relationship has reached. Andy Williams’ crooning “Days of Wines and Roses” underscores the threat of violence, while also evoking a sense of finality for the show’s home stretch.

Season 6 of “Better Call Saul” was initially expected to air in 2021. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production to March of that year. During filming, Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on set which delayed production, but he has since made a full recovery.

“Better Call Saul” was developed by “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, with Gould serving as the sole showrunner since Season 4. The two produce with Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz, and the series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

“Better Call Saul” Season 6 will run for 13 episodes, and will be aired on AMC in two parts. Part 1 is scheduled to premiere with two back-to-back episodes on April 18, and will run for seven episodes. Part 2 will premiere July 11. Watch the full trailer below: