‘Better Call Saul’ Final Season Gets Premiere Dates for Both Halves

AMC has finally set the premiere for the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” — as well as the second half of the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” — after teasing fans mercilessly with the information earlier this week. As an added bonus, the cable channel also revealed first-look images from the sixth season (see above) and unveiled upcoming digital series set in the “Breaking Bad” prequel’s universe.

On Thursday, AMC announced that the seven-episode Part 1 of “Better Call Saul” Season 6 will premiere on April 18 at 9 p.m. ET. on AMC and AMC Plus. Back-to-back episodes will air that night. Once that first half of the final season has run its course, Part 2 won’t be too far behind, as the final six episodes of “Better Call Saul” will begin rolling out on July 11.

Led by Bob Odenkirk as the titular attorney, “Better Call Saul” was renewed for a sixth season at AMC, which the cable channel said would be its last, in January 2020 ahead of its Season 5 debut that February. At that time, the concluding season was scheduled to air in 2021. However, like many other other series, the show has long been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After production finally began, it was put on a brief hold after star Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on set last July and took some time off to recover.

The final season of “Better Call Saul” concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

“In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season,” showrunner Peter Gould said in a statement Thursday. “Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole ‘Saul’ team — writers, cast, producers, directors and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together.”

Additionally, AMC revealed Thursday three new original short-form series connected to the world of “Better Call Saul” will debut this spring: animated series “Slippin’ Jimmy”; “Cooper’s Bar,” starring “Saul’s” Rhea Seehorn; and new episodes of the “Better Call Saul Employee Training Video” series.

“Slippin’ Jimmy,” a six-part animated series from the world of “Better Call Saul,” follows the misadventures of a young Jimmy McGill and his childhood friends in Chicago. Told in the style of classic 70s-era cartoons, each episode is an ode to a specific movie genre — from spaghetti westerns and Buster Keaton to “The Exorcist.” Premiering on AMC’s digital platforms this spring, the series is produced by “Rick and Morty” animators Starburns and written by “Better Call Saul” writers Ariel Levine and Kathleen Williams-Foshee. Voice talent includes Chi McBride, Laraine Newman and Sean Giambrone, among others.

Digital Original Short “Slippin’ Jimmy”/AMC AMC

“Cooper’s Bar,” led by Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn, is a six-episode digital series that follows the antics of character actor Cooper, played by Lou Mustillo (“Mike & Molly”) and the unique group of L.A. natives who frequent his neighborhood bar. Seehorn, who serves as an executive producer and directs on the series, stars as an awful Hollywood executive — “the biggest dick in Hollywood” — who’s a regular at Cooper’s makeshift watering hole. Casey Washington, David Conolly and Kila Kitu also star in the series, which was created by Conolly, Hannah Davis-Law, Nick Morton, Mustillo and Seehorn. Evan Shapiro and Alfredo de Villa are executive producers. The series debuts on AMC’s digital platforms this spring.

“Cooper’s Bar”/AMC AMC

“Better Call Saul” stars Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito.

The series, which has earned 39 Emmy nominations, is executive produced by Peter Gould, “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz.

“Better Call Saul” hails from Sony Pictures Television.

The debut date for the first portion of the final season of “Better Call Saul” was (sort of) revealed in a cryptic teaser released by the “Breaking Bad” prequel’s Twitter account earlier this week.

“#BetterCallSaul returns for its final season. Mark your calendar,” read a tweet that accompanied a short video showing the Salamanca cousins (Daniel and Luis Moncada), donning their signature skull-toed boots, walking through a crime scene. On the ground are two investigation markers labeled with a D and an R, which are the 4th and 18th letters of the alphabet, respectively. Yes, this is how several fans on social media sorted out what the date (April 18) must be and was confirmed to be correct by AMC Thursday.

See the date announcement teaser below.