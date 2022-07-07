‘Better Call Saul’ Final Trailer Teases the End of Saul Goodman

AMC has released the final trailer for the second part of the sixth season of “Better Call Saul,” the critically acclaimed “Breaking Bad” prequel series starring Bob Odenkirk.

The trailer continues AMC’s trend of advertising the final episodes with cryptic black-and-white footage, leaving fans few images to grasp onto in their predictions of how the story will conclude. Fred Neil’s “Little Bit of Rain” sets the mood of a farewell.

“Let justice be done till the heavens fall,” Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman aka Jimmy McGill utters at the conclusion of the trailer.

The first part of Season 6, which aired this spring, saw Jimmy and his wife and fellow lawyer Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) successfully execute an elaborate scheme to sabotage the career of their former boss Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). The two only had a brief moment to celebrate the win, however, before Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), a dangerous member of the Salamanca crime family, brought McGill’s criminal lifestyle crashing into his personal one.

Although the plot details of the final episodes remain a mystery, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, the stars of “Breaking Bad,” are slated to make guest appearances in the final season. The show is set to answer burning questions many fans have had, including what happened to characters such as Kim, who does not appear in “Breaking Bad,” and the ultimate fate of Jimmy.

“Better Call Saul” was developed by “Breaking Bad” creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, with Gould serving as the sole showrunner since Season 4. The two produce with Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The second part of “Better Call Saul” Season 6 will begin airing July 11 on AMC. Watch the full trailer below.