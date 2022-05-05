Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Better Call Saul’ on Netflix Takes No. 2 Spot Ahead of Season 6 Premiere

Though the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” didn’t debut until April 18, the show took the No. 2 position on Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week of April 4-10 as viewers presumably rewatched the series on Netflix in preparation for its return.

Accruing 915 million minutes viewed, this is a notable achievement for the AMC crime drama, as acquired titles typically don’t chart as strongly as series that have their debuts on streaming services. “Better Call Saul” is a prequel and spinoff of AMC’s “Breaking Bad” that tells the story of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), the criminal defense attorney who represents Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in the original series. Its performance on Netflix attests not only to its fan-favorite status but to the the excitement drummed up for its final installment in particular — perhaps due in part to the news that Cranston and Paul would make guest appearances in Season 6, which creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould teased to Variety on April 7 and officially announced on April 9.

Netflix took the six top spots on the chart from April 4-10. In first place was reigning champion “Bridgerton,” though it garnered 1.6 billion minutes viewed compared to last week’s 3.2 billion. In third place is “The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On” with 838 million ahead of the April 13 debut of the dating series’ final two episodes.

Netflix’s other charting titles are “Heartland” (793 million), “Cocomelon” (771 million) and “NCIS” (674 million). In the final spots are Disney+’s “Encanto” (611 million), “Moon Knight” (608 million) and “Turning Red” (564 million), followed by “Criminal Minds” (538 million), which streams on Netflix.

See Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings for the week of April 4-10 below, with overall streaming titles first, followed by original streaming series, acquired titles and then films.

Nielsen

Nielsen

Nielsen