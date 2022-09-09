‘Better Call Saul’ Alum Michael Mando Joins Brian Tyree Henry in Apple’s ‘Sinking Spring’

“Better Call Saul” actor Michael Mando has signed on to star opposite Brian Tyree Henry in Peter Craig and Ridley Scott’s upcoming Apple TV+ series “Sinking Spring,” Variety has learned.

Based on the book “Dope Thief” by Dennis Tafoya, Apple’s eight-episode series “Sinking Spring” follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

Mando will play the co-lead role of Manny Cespedes, a good-hearted friend of Ray’s (Henry), who he first met when they did time together in the Youth Authority, per the official character description.

Craig serves as writer and executive producer, in addition to directing one episode. Henry will executive produce as well as starring. Scott, who will also direct, executive produces via Scott Free Productions along with David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger. Tafoya will be consulting producer. Apple Studios will produce. Scott Free is currently under a first-look TV deal at Apple.

“Sinking Spring” marks Craig’s first time writing for television. He has previously written or co-written hit features like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Batman,” “The Town,” “Bad Boys for Life,” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2.”

Mando is best known for his part as fan-favorite criminal Nacho Varga on AMC’s “Breaking Bad” prequel series “Better Call Saul.” Among his other notable credits are Vic on BBC America’s “Orphan Black” and Mac Gargan in Marvel and Sony’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

