Bethenny Frankel to Be Crowned With ‘Reality Royalty’ Honor at MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted (EXCLUSIVE)

Philanthropist and reality TV star Bethenny Frankel will be given the Reality Royalty Award at the Sunday, June 5, MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, Variety can exclusively announce.

The Reality Royalty Award began last year, recognizing the legacy of reality greatness. The first recipient in 2021 was the cast of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

Frankel got her reality TV start in 2005 on “The Apprentice: Martha Stewart,” coming in second place. She went on to be part of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” for eight seasons, last appearing on Season 11 in 2019.

Over the years, she has starred in many other shows, including a “Bethenny Ever After” spinoff and her own talk show, “Bethenny.” In 2021, she launched “Big Shot With Bethenny,” a reality competition series on HBO Max that followed her search for a second-in-command to her Skinnygirl business empire.

In May, the multiple New York Times bestselling author released her first business-focused book, “Business Is Personal: The Truth About What it Takes to Be Successful While Staying True to Yourself,” which includes personal stories and anecdotes, business advice and lessons she learned from Hilary Clinton and Mark Cuban. She also provides an inside look into her own business deals with Skinnygirl Cocktails and HSN.

Additionally, she launched the worldwide initiative “B Strong: Disaster Relief,” providing critical supplies to those in need, especially families affected by natural disasters around the country.

The “unscripted” portion of the awards show, hosted by Tayshia Adams, will directly follow the MTV Movie & TV Awards as a one-night global event, live from Barker Hangar. The main show will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and will simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Night, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 and will air internationally on MTV in over 170 countries.