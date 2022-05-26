Senators Bernie Sanders and Lindsey Graham to Kick off ‘The Senate Project’ Debate Series (TV News Roundup)

The Bipartisan Policy Center, the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate is launching a series of debates between leading U.S. senators. Dubbed “The Senate Project,” the debates will launch 12 p.m. ET on June 13, with Senators Lindsey Graham and Bernie Sanders engaging in a one-hour policy debate. The topics of the debate will be announced one week prior to the event.

“The Senate Project” says the goal of its debate series is “to reintroduce the culture of seeking common ground and consensus that has been the essence of the Senate since it was conceived in 1789.”

The debate will be moderated by Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier. The Kennedy Institute will host the debate in its full-size replica of the U.S. Senate Chamber, and it will be streamed on Fox Nation. The Bipartisan Policy Center will host the second debate in July at George Washington University, and a third will be held by the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation in Utah this fall.

“Our democracy rests on the ability to engage in serious issues and resolve legitimate differences,” said BPC President Jason Grumet. “The Senate Project highlights the creativity and courage required to govern a divided nation.”

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

EXECS

Emily Mayer has been promoted to executive vice president of development at B17 Entertainment. Previously, she served as senior vice president for the company, having joined in 2019. In her tenure at the company, she was responsible for the sale of over 25 series and specials to streamers, cable channels and networks. Before joining B17, Mayer served as senior vice president at All3 Media’s Maverick TV USA and FishBowl Worldwide Media, and vice president of development at NBCUniversal’s Wilshire Studios In addition, Ashton Copeland and Ben Stoddard have been promoted to director of development and vice president of development, while Sydney Jackson has been hired as creative executive.

Lauren Tempest has been promoted to senior vice president of content partnerships, acquisitions and scheduling at Hulu. Previously, she served as vice president of content partnerships. In her new role, she will report to Hulu President Joe Earley, and will be responsible for managing Hulu’s library of content and working with third-party partners to make television and film acquisitions. Tempest first joined Hulu in 2015, after working for six years at NBCUniversal’s USA Network.

CASTING

Milo Manheim has been cast in a recurring role on Season 2 of Disney+ original medical dramedy series “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” Mannheim will star as Nico, a “street smart teenager who has been in and out of hospitals for years and lives life on the edge. When he becomes one of Lahela’s patients, their relationship gets complicated,” per Disney+. Manheim recently wrapped the upcoming Disney+ Original Movie “Prom Pact,” and is best known for playing Zed in the Disney Channel Original Movie “Zombies” franchise, the third movie of which is set to release July 15 on Disney+. Manheim is repped by UTA, Framework and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Mitchell Slaggert has been cast as a series regular in season 2 of “The Sex Lives of College Girls.” Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the HBO Max series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott as four freshman roommates at the fictional Essex College. Slaggert will play Jackson, a former Division 1 athlete who transfers to Essex from a party school. Previously, he has starred in films such as “Spare Room” and “Wish Upon,” and starred in the HBO Max reboot of “Gossip Girl.” He is represented by Chris Kiely at Authentic Talent & Literary Management; Aperture Talent Agency.

STREAMING

Crackle Plus, an advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming service owned by a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc., announced that it will launch five FAST (free, ad-supported streaming television) channels on the streaming platform Local Now. Crackle Plus FAST channels include Crackle, Crackle Classics, newly launched Chicken Soup for the Soul streaming service, action-fueled network Popcornflix and Truli, a faith and family streaming service.

DEVELOPMENT

MarbleMedia and MEZO Entertainment are developing a live-action sci-fi adventure series called “Generation Mars,” led by creator Robert C. Cooper. Based on the books by Douglas D. Meredith, the series takes place in 2053, where 12-year-old Cas is the first human being born on Mars. The project is spearheaded by VP of kids A.J. Trauth (“Even Stevens”).

LATE NIGHT

Seth MacFarlane, Jay Ellis and musical guest Def Leppard will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this Thursday, and Jon Hamm, Jen Psaki and Jimmie Johnson will guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature Michael Che and James Stavridis, while “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Jennifer Connelly, Chloe Fineman and Danielle Ponder. Miles Teller and Amanda Peet will appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”