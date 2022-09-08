Home TV News Sep 8, 2022 6:31am PT Bernard Shaw, Iconic CNN Anchor, Dies At 82 By Brian Steinberg Plus Icon Brian Steinberg Senior TV Editor bristei Latest Bernard Shaw, Iconic CNN Anchor, Dies At 82 29 seconds ago Alex Wagner Set to Lead Netflix’s ‘The Mole’ Reboot 18 hours ago NewsNation Readies New Chris Cuomo Show For October 22 hours ago See All Getty Bernard Shaw, who was CNN’s lead anchor for 20 years and distinguished the network’s coverage of such landmark events as the Gulf War, died Wednesday, the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet disclosed. He was 82. More to come…. Read More About: Bernard Shaw, Cnn Comments JavaScript is required to load the comments. Loading comments...