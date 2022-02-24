Fox’s Bento Box Sets Development Deal With TruTV Vets Chris Linn and Marissa Ronca

Fox’s animation house Bento Box Entertainment has signed a development deal with former TruTV executives Chris Linn and Marissa Ronca, and their consulting firm Contrast Media.

Under the pact, Linn and Ronca will work closely with Bento Box’s development department, advising on creative strategy, packaging and development of animated projects for Fox Entertainment and ad-supported streaming service Tubi, as well as third-party platforms.

Additionally, the WarnerMedia alums — Linn the former president of TruTV and Ronca the cable network’s former executive vice president and head of original programming and development — “will offer support” regarding Bento Box’s NFT studio, Blockchain Creative Labs.

“Chris and Marissa are fantastic executives whose work we’ve admired for quite some time,” Scott Greenberg, co-founder and CEO of Bento Box Entertainment, said. “As we continue to grow Bento Box’s output and expand into Web3 with Blockchain Creative Labs, we’re thrilled to be partnering with them and are eager to create amazing new content together.”

Bento Box is the studio behind animated shows like Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Great North,” “Duncanville” and “Housebroken,” a well as Apple TV Plus comedy “Central Park” and Netflix adult cartoon “Paradise PD.”

Linn and Ronca added in a joint statement: “Scott Greenberg and his team share our passion for comedy, collaboration and fan-favorite content. We look forward to bringing our expertise to Bento Box during this exciting period of growth.”

During their time at TruTV, Lin and Ronca were responsible for the channel’s rebrand through titles like “Impractical Jokers,” “Billy on the Street,” “I’m Sorry” and “At Home with Amy Sedaris.” In 2021, the duo formed the consulting firm Contrast Media to assist companies in developing breakthrough content and creative teams.