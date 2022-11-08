Benito Skinner to Develop Amazon Comedy Series With Jonah Hill’s Strong Baby & Charli XCX Producing

Social media star Benito Skinner is developing a comedy series currently titled “Overcompensating” at Amazon.

Skinner created the series and will serve as an executive producer. Singer-songwriter Charli XCX is attached to provide music and executive produce, with Jonah Hill’s Strong Baby Productions also executive producing. A24 will serve as the studio.

Per the official logline, the series “follows Idaho football player Benny as he struggles to accept his sexuality in college, finding himself overcompensating as he tries to convince himself of something he’s not. Poignant, personal, and deeply funny, this ensemble comedy explores the experiences we all have in figuring ourselves out – the various personalities we try out along the way, and the journey to find the people who accept us just as we are.”

Skinner is in fact from Idaho, played football in high school, and came out as gay while in college. He debuted his comedy stage show “Overcompensating” in 2018, eventually taking the show on tour across the country the following year. He is best known by the social media handle BennyDrama, where he posts humorous videos and impressions. He has over three million followers across his various social accounts to date. He previously collaborated with Charli XCX in her music video for the song “New Shapes,” in which he appeared onscreen.

As an actor, he recently starred in the Peacock reboot of “Queer as Folk” and has also appeared on shows like “Ziwe” at Showtime as well as the Hulu reality series “The Kardashians.”

Skinner is repped by WME.