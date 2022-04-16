×

Benedict Cumberbatch to Return as ‘SNL’ Host; Arcade Fire Set as Musical Guest

Benedict Cumberbatch will return as host of “Saturday Night Live” for the show’s May 7 edition. Arcade Fire is set as musical guest.

“Saturday Night Live” confirmed that Cumberbatch will be making a return trip to Stage 8H during the April 16 episode featuring Lizzo as host and musical guest. Cumberbatch, most recently Oscar nominated for “The Power of the Dog,” last hosted the NBC late-night institution in 2016.

The versatile actor will stop in at “SNL” as part of the promo campaign for Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which opens May 7.

Canadian rockers Arcade Fire are set for a notable sixth appearance on “SNL.” The band most recently performed on the show in March 2018, following stops in 2013 and 2007.

Arcade Fire also has a major project debuting May 6. The band is set to release its long-awaited sixth studio album, “We,” which marks Arcade Fire’s first album since 2017’s “Everything Now.” The first single from the new platter, “The Lightning I, II,” bowed in March.

