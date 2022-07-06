Ben Aaronovitch’s ‘Rivers of London’ Set For Adaptation By See-Saw, Pure Fiction Television

Ben Aaronovitch’s fantasy series “Rivers of London” is set for screen adaptation.

The adaptation will be a co-production between Pure Fiction Television, See-Saw Films (“Heartbreaker”) and Aaronovitch’s production company Unnecessary Logo, which he recently established with John Berlyne and Keith Northrop.

It is the first deal to be announced following the inauguration of Pure Fiction Television, which was founded by former Heyday Television president Tom Winchester last fall. See-Saw have a minority stake in the company alongside talent agency Hamilton Hodell.

As well as the nine “Rivers of London” books, the deal includes Aaronovitch’s short stories, novellas, and graphic novels.

Aaronovitch, who started his career as a writer on “Doctor Who,” has expanded the “Rivers of London” universe into novellas, short stories, comics, games and graphic novels. The books have sold five million copies globally. He will write the adaptation as well as executive produce through Unnecessary Logo. Pure Fiction and See-Saw will also exec produce.

“Anybody that loves British fantasy knows the name PC Peter Grant and the world of ‘Rivers of London,’ where gods and goddesses walk amongst us on the city streets,” said Winchester. “As a longstanding fan it is a huge honour to be partnering with Ben to bring his unique blend of contemporary urban fantasy and gripping detective stories to the screen.”

Aaronovitch said: “It’s always a joy and privilege to be working with such talented people and I’m confident that together we can produce some ridiculously brilliant television.”

See-Saw COO Simon Gillis brokered the deal for See-Saw and Pure Fiction with Unnecessary Logo’s Berlyne and Northrop.