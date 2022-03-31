Bella Hadid Joins ‘Ramy’ Season 3 in Recurring Role, Her First on a Scripted Series

Supermodel Bella Hadid has joined the cast of Hulu’s “Ramy” as a recurring guest star in Season 3. Details have not yet been revealed on Hadid’s character or her relationship to the show’s other characters just yet.

“Ramy” reps the first credited scripted role for Hadid. The news comes as production gets underway on the third season of “Ramy,” the Emmy-nominated Hulu comedy that has also earned a Golden Globe for star Ramy Youssef.

“Ramy” also stars Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way. As “Ramy” returns, it continues the story of first-generation Egyptian American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) and his family.

Per its logline, “Ramy” continues to “bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the third season, his family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business.”

“Ramy” is written, directed, executive produced and created by Youssef. Other executive producers include Adel Kamal, Christopher Storer, Tyson Bidner, Amir Sulaiman, Jerrod Carmichael, co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch as well as Kate Thulin. The series is produced by A24.

Hadid, currently seen on the April 2022 cover of Vogue, has also appeared on the covers of French, Italian, British, Japanese, Chinese and other international editions of that magazine as well, and has also been seen on the covers of V Magazine, POP, Harper’s Bazaar and others. Bella currently holds contracts with Dior Cosmetics and Michael Kors. Her campaigns have included Fendi, Versace, Givenchy, Moschino, Calvin Klein and Missoni. She’s also co-founder and partner (with CEO Jen Batchelor) of Kin Euphorics, an alcohol-free alternative and general wellness drink. She has more than 50 million Instagram followers.

Hadid is represented by WME, IMG and The Lede Company.