Bel Powley, Joe Cole, Liev Schreiber to Star Disney Plus Nat Geo Series ‘Small Light’ About Anne Frank’s Protectors

Bel Powley, Liev Schreiber, and Joe Cole are set to lead the limited drama series “A Small Light” at Disney Plus, Variety has learned.

The eight-episode National Geographic series tells the true story of Miep Gies (Powley), who played a critical role in hiding Anne Frank and her family from the Nazis.

20-something secretary Gies didn’t hesitate when her boss Otto Frank (Schreiber) asked her to hide him and his family during World War II. For the next two years, Miep, her husband Jan (Cole) and several other everyday heroes watched over the eight souls hiding in the secret annex. It was Miep who found Anne’s diary and preserved it so that she and Otto could later share it with the world.

The series title comes from a quote by Gies late in her life: “I don’t like being called a hero because no one should ever think you have to be special to help others. Even an ordinary secretary or a housewife or a teenager can turn on a small light in a dark room.”

Powley most recently appeared in the Apple drama series “The Morning Show” and will also star in the upcoming Apple World War II drama “Masters of the Air.” She is also known for her roes in films like “Diary of a Teenage Girl,” “The King of Staten Island,” and “Carrie Pilby.”

Schreiber led the Showtime series “Ray Donovan” for seven seasons in the title role. The series officially concluded with “Ray Donovan: The Movie” in January 2022. Schreiber also previously starred in the World War II film “Defiance,” which told the true story of the Bielski brothers, Polish Jews who helped save other Jews and fight the Nazis. His other film roles include “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “The Sum of All Fears,” “The Manchurian Candidate,” and “Spotlight.”

Cole recently had a memorable turn in the first season of “Gangs of London” and is also known for his role in “Peaky Blinders.” He previously starred in an episode of “Black Mirror” and starred in films such as “A Prayer Before Dawn,” “Green Room,” and “Thank You for Your Service.”

The series will begin production this summer in Prague and Amsterdam. Joan Rater and Tony Phelan serve as wrtiers, executive producers, and showrunners. Susanna Fogel will direct multiple episodes, including the pilot, and executive produce. ABC Signature will produce in partnership with Keshet Studios.