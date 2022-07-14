‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Revival Series Sets August Premiere Date on Paramount+, Drops First Trailer

“Beavis and Butt-Head” are back on TV. A revival of the classic ’90s MTV animated series is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Aug. 4, the streamer announced Thursday. In addition, the streamer revealed a first trailer for the series, which can be watched below.

Created and voiced by Mike Judge in 1992 for the MTV animated anthology series “Liquid Television,” Beavis and Butt-Head are two teenage slackers who share an extreme libido and complete inability to attract women. The characters proved popular enough to launch their own spinoff series, which ran for 200 episodes across seven seasons. The show sees the pair embark on various half-baked schemes, as well as mock contemporary music videos that aired on MTV. The series launched another popular spin-off series “Daria,” starring the character voiced by Tracy Grandstaff, and was revived for an extra season on MTV in 2011.

The news of the revival comes shortly after the release of “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe,” a Paramount+ sequel film that saw the two time travel from 1998 (the year after the original series ended) to 2022. That film was the second movie based on the series, following “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” in 1996.

Judge will return to the new series to voice the characters. He also executive produces alongside Lew Morton, Michael Rotenberg and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio for animation company Titmouse.

The series will be featured at Paramount+ panel at San Diego Comic-Con, with Judge joining moderator Paul Scheer to reveal an exclusive first look at the upcoming episodes. In addition to the revival series, Paramount+ has announced plans to release remastered versions of every original “Beavis and Butt-Head” episode on the streamer. The launch date for the full library of episodes has yet to be announced.