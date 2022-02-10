‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series Delayed at Disney Plus

The “Beauty and the Beast” prequel series is no longer moving forward as planned at Disney Plus.

According to sources, the live-action musical show is being postponed for an undetermined amount of time due to creative and scheduling issues. The show was meant to begin shooting this summer in Europe, but certain creative elements were not yet ready, which would have delayed shooting. Given the scheduling issues this would cause with the show’s cast as well as weather constraints, it was decided to hold off and revisit the show at a later date.

News of the postponement comes just days after it was announced that Rita Ora was set to join the cast of the show, while Variety exclusively reported that “Hawkeye” alum Fra Fee was joining back in January.

The series was ordered at the streamer in June 2021. It would have seen Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprise the roles of Gaston and LeFou (Louie) respectively from the 2017 live-action “Beauty and the Beast” film. In addition, newcomer Briana Middleton would have played Tilly, Louie’s stepsister. Set in the iconic kingdom of “Beauty and the Beast” years before the Beast and Belle’s romance, the series would follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with Tilly after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the trio off on an unexpected journey.

Disney Plus had given the “Beauty and the Beast” series an eight-episode order. It was developed, executive produced and written by Gad, Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz with each serving as a co-showrunner. Evans was also meant to executive produce in addition to starring. Liesl Tommy would executive produce and direct the first episode. The project was also to feature an original soundtrack from the legendary composer Alan Menken, who served as executive producer. The lyrics for the first episode were to be by Glenn Slater. ABC Signature was the studio.