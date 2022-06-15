Indonesia’s ‘Beach Buds’ Kids Series Sold to Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America has acquired streaming and Pay-TV rights to Indonesian-produced kids animation series “The Beachbuds” for play in Latin America. An air date for “The Beachbuds” is yet to be announced.

This follows previously announced deals with The Walt Disney Company for Japan, Disney+ Hotstar for Southeast Asia, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation for Australia. Licensing is handled by Australia-based Odin’s Eye Animation, a sister company to long running film sales outfit Odin’s Eye Entertainment.

“The Beachbuds” season 1 comprises 52 11-minute episodes and is a children’s animated series set in the Zoobak Resort, a tropical island paradise with the funniest feathered friends. Aimed squarely at 6–11-year-olds, “The Beachbuds” entertains kids while teaching about harmony, hospitality and humor.

Primetime Emmy winner Steven Banks (“Lego: City Adventures,” “SpongeBob SquarePants”) teams up with talented writers including Ken Goin (“Family Guy,” “Tripping the Rift”) and John R Morey (“Family Guy,” “The George Lopez Show”) and director, George Samilski (“The Dragon Prince,” “Reboot,” “Stormhawks”).

The show’s colorful cast of characters includes Bayo – the resort’s authority on hospitality, Alejandro – the foolish lifeguard, Nola – the gritty and pretty security guard, Mr. Putu – the reluctant manager, Pon Pon – the hot-tempered chef and Ozo – the grumpy handyman.

“We believe ‘The Beachbuds’ will fascinate the heart of kids and families worldwide and we have great confidence in OEA’s capabilities and vast experiences to successfully distribute the series globally” said Iskander Tjahjadi, president and executive producer at the Indonesian production firm behind the series JToon Studios.

“We are excited by the continued success of this new franchise and Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America is an ideal partner” said OEA’s CEO and founder Michael Favelle.