‘Be My Guest With Ina Garten’ Season 2 Adds Faith Hill, Nathan Lane, Emily Blunt and Marcus Samuelsson (EXCLUSIVE)

Ina Garten is bringing four new companions over to chat and eat on “Be My Guest With Ina Garten” Season 2, including Faith Hill, Nathan Lane, Emily Blunt and chef Marcus Samuelsson, Variety has learned exclusively.

The second season of the Barefoot Contessa’s Food Network and Discovery+ series will debut Oct. 9 at 12 p.m. ET.

Per the “Be My Guest” second season description, “In the season premiere, Ina greets Faith Hill with frozen palomas and fresh guacamole and they become fast friends while talking about family, love and music. Faith’s daughter Gracie joins the party to help bake her family’s cola cake recipe and they then take a drive to Topping Rose House to celebrate their new friendship. In the following episode, Ina serves Nathan Lane a taste of nostalgia with her Rum Raisin Rice Pudding recipe, and they discuss his childhood, personal life and show business career from the early years to his prolific roles on stage and screen. She also gives cooking-novice Nathan a lesson in making Mussels with Saffron Cream.

“Ina then invites her dear friend Emily Blunt to the barn for some classic English Cream Scones with Jam and Clotted Cream to chat and reminisce about their last visit when Emily’s roast potatoes became an internet sensation. The duo team up for a perfect Alfresco dinner of Emily’s family favorite Turkey Bolognaise and Ina’s Caesar Salad with Parmesan Croutons. Finally, Ina meets superstar Chef Marcus Samuelsson with a French 75 cocktail, and she learns about his fascinating journey from Ethiopia to Sweden to the U.S. He teaches Ina the secrets behind his Cured Salmon Salad on Charred Flatbread, and they finish out the day with a visit to one of her favorite local farm stands.”

“Be My Guest with Ina Garten” is produced by Pacific Productions. The series, which premiere its first season in April, also has a companion podcast.

“I’ve had so much fun filming season two of ‘Be My Guest’!” Garten said. “It’s a dream come true to spend the day with these amazing people. I hope their stories will inspire you too!”

“Spending the day with Ina is magical for her guests, and a great watch for the audience,” Jane Latman, president of home & food content and streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, added. “The format allows for an intimate experience where viewers are right there with Ina welcoming her guests, making incredible dishes, and having fascinating conversations about their lives.”