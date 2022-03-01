Oscar Kennedy, Jack Rowan to Lead BBC Comedy Horror ‘Wrecked’

Oscar Kennedy (“Ladhood”) and Jack Rowan (“Noughts + Crosses”) have joined new BBC comedy horror series “Wrecked.”

Described as a “tense thriller” set aboard a cruise ship, the six-episode series is both comic with a “slice of slasher.” It is currently in production in Northern Ireland.



Jack Rowan as Danny & Oscar Kennedy as Jamie. BBC

Kennedy stars as Jamie, who infiltrates a cruise ship called The Sacramentum, in a bid to find his sister, who has gone missing after working aboard the ship on a previous tour.

As Jamie is initiated into the 3,000-strong crew he meets the different factions it’s comprised of, from the theater workers to the “mafias” and low-paid staff, and their life of partying and excess. Meanwhile a series of bloodthirsty murders are taking place on board, which Jamie is determined to uncover.

Joining Kennedy and Rowan, are Thaddea Graham (“The Irregulars”) as Vivian, Harriet Webb (“I May Destroy You”) as Karen and Jodie Tyack (“The Window”) as Pippa.

Rounding out the cast are new faces Louis Boyer, Anthony Rickman, Amber Grappy, Diego Andres, Peter Claffey, Miya Ocego, Warren James Dunning, Ramanique Ahluwalia and Alice Nokes.

“Wrecked” (working title) was created and written by Ryan J. Brown. Chris Baugh (“Boys from County Hell”) will direct and executive produce.



Jodie Tyack as Pippa BBC

Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama and Fiona Campbell, ontroller of BBC Three commissioned the series. It is produced by by Fremantle’s Euston Films with support from Northern Ireland Screen. Noemi Spanos for Euston Films and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC executive produce.

The series is set to air later in 2022 with Fremantle handling international distribution.