‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: U.K. Versus The World’ Sets Launch Date with BBC Three’s Broadcasting Return

BBC Three will mark its return to television screens with the launch of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: U.K. Versus The World” on Feb. 1.

With Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr acting as judges, “RuPaul’s Drag Race: U.K. Versus The World” will see nine international alumni compete to win the title of Drag Race Superstar in host nation the U.K.

The show will act as the inaugural launch of U.K. digital platform BBC Three, which is returning as a linear channel. BBC Three, which has been home to shows including “Fleabag” and “Normal People,” will now broadcast in the U.K. from 7pm GMT every evening on Freeview, Sky, Virgin and Freesat. The EPG is yet to be announced.

The channel will also be available on on iPlayer with live re-start.

As well as “Drag Race,” viewers will be able to tune into soccer tournament the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in BBC Three’s first week on air, which sees 24 Africa-based national teams competing in Cameroon to take home the cup. Jermaine Jenas will front the coverage from 7pm every night (6.30pm on iPlayer).

Other shows viewers can expect to see soon on the network include “Santa Claus the Serial Killer” (working title), a six-part true-crime series, and “Flight Club,” a docu-series about the ups and downs experienced by the crew of Scottish airline Loganair.

BBC Three previously operated as a broadcast channel from 2003 to 2016, when it was taken off air and replaced by a digital-only version. In November, British media regulator Ofcom approved the channel’s return to the airwaves on the condition that at least 75% of hours broadcast annually consist of original programs commissioned for U.K. viewers by the BBC.