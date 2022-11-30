BBC Studios Buys Stake in ‘Small Axe’ Producer Turbine Studios

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC, has taken a minority investment in premium scripted indie production company Turbine Studios.



Turbine is the U.K-based company behind global hits such as “Small Axe” (BBC/Amazon), “Munich: The Edge of War” (Netflix) and writer-director Steve McQueen’s “Uprising.”



It was established only in 2020 by Andrew Eaton, Tracey Scoffield, Justin Thomson and David Tanner. But in its short history, Turbine has earned considerable number of awards: “Small Axe,” is the most BAFTA-nominated series ever. “Uprising” also won a BAFTA for best factual series.



Its latest project, “Constellation” is an eight-part conspiracy-based, psychological thriller for Apple TV+, written by Peter Harness and starring Noomi Rapace (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Prometheus”) and Jonathan Banks (“Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”).



The value of the transaction and most other details of the agreement were not disclosed. However, the deal includes the German based sister company Turbine Studios GmbH, which is a co-venture between Turbine Studios, Daniel Hetzer and Matthias Braun. Turbine Studios Germany specialises in original development and production services for the European market. Tom Manwaring of Helion Partners advised Turbine on the transaction.



“Turbine Studios has an enviable reputation within our industry. Their focus on creating concept-led, franchise and premium thriller drama is matched by their ability to attract world-renowned talent from behind and in front of the camera,” said Mark Linsey, MD of scripted at BBC Studios.



“We’re proud to join this inspiring team and look forward to delivering on a slate of creatively original and ambitious projects using our extensive combined experience,” said Turbine Studios in a prepared statement.