BBC Studios Rebrands Production, Content Teams as BBC Studios Productions

BBC Studios has consolidated and rebranded its production and content teams under the banner BBC Studios Productions.

The move is intended to “create a single content powerhouse for all the commercial arm’s productions, talent relationships, and content investment.”

BBC Studios Productions will oversee four genres – scripted, factual, global formats group and children’s – which will apply across all of BBC Studios’ wholly and partly owned labels as well as BBC Studios Productions and indies with which BBC Studios partners for content sales.

CEO of BBC Studios Productions, Ralph Lee, will oversee the company’s productions and content investment, supported by COO Martha Brass, whose purview is business development, production operations and strategy. Brass will also have overall responsibility for “content investment into distribution rights” for which she’ll collaborate closely across BBC Studios.

The managing directors for each genre, who will all report to Lee, will be Mark Linsey, who will oversee scripted, Tom McDonald, will continue to oversee factual and Cecilia Pearson will oversee children’s.

The global formats group, which will focus on unscripted entertainment for the global market, will be formed by combining factual entertainment and events, entertainment and music and international production and formats. Lee will chair the group with Martha Brass and respective managing directors Hannah Wyatt, Matt Forde and Suzy Lamb

The managing directors will be responsible for strategy, creative health, pipeline and production capability.



Linsey will oversee drama productions, daytime, continuing drama series and comedy productions alongside scripted labels Lookout Point, Sid Gentle, Clerkenwell Films, Baby Cow Productions and House Productions. He will also be responsible for indie minority shareholdings and distribution relationships.



McDonald will continue to oversee the documentary unit, the science unit and the Natural History Unit as well as content investment and indie relationships.

Pearson will oversee BBC Children’s in-house productions team as well as relationships with indies and content investment.

The global formats group will focus on unscripted entertainment.

BBC Studios CEO, Tom Fussell, said: “As both the U.K.’s most commissioned production company and its biggest distributor, BBC Studios is already delivering excellent growth with considerable future ambition. This move will both strengthen and simplify our content offer, securing our support for the very finest creative talent and stories, and benefitting audiences in the U.K. and internationally.”



Ralph Lee added: “Our award-winning production business has evolved enormously in the four years since the U.K. production teams became commercial. Moving to a single view and strategy across all our content activities is a natural next step, creating bigger and broader opportunities for all our labels, partners and the talent we work with.”



Mark Linsey said: “Having worked hand-in-hand with all our content and production teams during my time in BBC Studios, I am a big believer in the potential of this ‘one portfolio’ approach. Our customers around the world want distinctive, high-quality content: combining existing expertise means we can do this more quickly and efficiently while prioritising the best ideas.”