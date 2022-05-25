BBC Studios Sets First-look Deal With ‘The Repair Shop’s’ Jay Blades’ Hungry Jay Media – Global Bulletin

“The Repair Shop’s” Jay Blades has struck a first look deal with BBC Studios via his production company Hungry Jay Media.

Hungry Jay is a joint venture between Blades and production company Hunrgy Bear (“Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel”), which was founded in November 2020 by Dan Baldwin and Juliet Denison Gay.

The 1-year deal will mean BBC Studios has first dibs on Hungry Jay’s factual entertainment slate. Recent shows from the company have included “Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51” (BBC One) and “Jay Blades: There’s No Place Like Home” (Channel 5).

“I’m really looking forward to working with the team at BBC Studios and creating formats they can sell around the world,” said Blades.

“Strictly Come Dancing” host Claudia Winkleman is set to front a new BBC One show called “The Traitors.” It’s an unscripted competition series set in Scotland.

Described as “an intense psychological game in which players must decide who they can trust,” the series is made by Studio Lambert Scotland. It will divide contestants into two groups: The Traitors and The Faithful, with the latter group plotting to eliminate members of the former.

Kate Phillips commissioned the series and Syeda Irtizaali developed it for BBC One. Neil McCallum is the commissioning editor for the BBC. Exec producers are Mike Cotton, Sarah Fay and Toni Ireland for Studio Lambert Scotland, which is part of the All3Media group. The show is based on a Dutch version, created by Marc Pos and developed by All3Media’s IDTV & RTL Creative Unit and produced by IDTV.

All3Media International is distributing the format worldwide.

FILM FUND

The Lucas A. Ferrara Film Fund for emerging screenwriters has returned for a second year. The fund, in partnership with Broken Flames Productions, is now open for submissions. A panel of industry professionals will read the submitted scripts and pick a winner, who will have their project financed and produced.

Panelists include William Gao (“Heartstopper”) and Carla Woodcock (“Free Rein”)

Lucas A. Ferrara is a New York-based attorney who has produced over projects. Broken Flames’ Ella Greenwood and Maya Bartley O’Dea are co-directors of the fund.

Entries must be original and previously unproduced scripts running to 15 pages. There is no limit on genre, with everything including drama, comedy, sci-fi and horror welcome.

The deadline for submission is June 15 2022. Entrants can submit their scripts via brokenflamesproductions.com/film-fund