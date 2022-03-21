BBC Studios Americas Names Former Univision PR Chief Rosemary Mercedes Head of Communications

BBC Studios Americas has named former Univision public relations head Rosemary Mercedes as senior vice president of communications of the content company.

In this role, Mercedes will be responsible for refining and elevating the company’s positioning in the marketplace while promoting its partnerships and activities across the industry. Her position is effective immediately and she reports to BBC Studios senior vice president of global communications, Gavin Dawson, from New York.

BBC Studios Americas has recently expanded its relationships with partners and launched OTT and subscription services, as well as licensing over 1,500 hours of content in the last year alone, including “I May Destroy You,” “Small Axe,” “The Green Planet” and hit kids show “Bluey.”

“Rosemary has extensive experience leading communications strategy development and media relations, content publicity, internal communications, diversity & inclusion strategies and reputation management,” Dawson said. “Her enthusiasm and energy match her experience and I couldn’t be more excited about her joining the team at what is a busy time of expansion and growth for BBC Studios Americas.”

Mercedes added: “I am delighted to join the world-class team at BBC Studios that develops and distributes premium content of unrivalled range and quality. I look forward to raising awareness of the brand and supporting the continued growth and reach of BBC Studios content in the Americas.”

Most recently, Mercedes served as Univision’s executive vice president and chief communications officer, playing an integral role in some of the brand’s most successful communications and awareness campaigns for more than 15 years.

Previously, Mercedes worked at Halogen Communications, a public relations firm in Edinburgh, Scotland, where she served clients across the education, social responsibility, and real estate sectors. In recognition of her achievements, she was acknowledged among the Rising Communications Leaders in North America by The Holmes Report; named Pioneer of the Year by the HPRA (Hispanic Public Relations Association); recognized among the Top Women in PR by PR News; and featured as one of the Top 40 PR Professionals Under 40 in the U.S. by PR Week.