BBC Studios Teams With Canal+ for Poland BBC Player Launch

Streaming service BBC Player is set to launch in Poland next month thanks to a partnership between BBC Studios and Canal+.

The VOD platform will launch June 1 for Canal+ streaming subscribers as well as satellite users whose set-top boxes are connected to the Internet (the latter will only have access between June 1 and Aug. 31 after which BBC Player will be available only as part of certain Canal+ packages).

BBC Player will feature around 1,000 hours of content in an array of genres including British drama, documentaries, pre-school and lifestyle including factual programs such as “David Attenborough’s Natural Curiosities and Mediterranean: Life Under Siege” and “Trump Takes on the World” as well as crime drama “Unforgotten,” classic comedy “‘Allo ‘Allo!” and limited drama series “Time” starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham.

The SVOD will regularly update its content and will also receive content immediately after it premiers on linear television.

Polish voice-over and subtitles will be available as well as some English subtitles.

“BBC Player is a curated on-demand service that complements our long-standing BBC channels that Polish audiences love,” said Zbigniew Pruski, BBC Studios’ commercial director for CEE. “BBC Player takes our powerful content and combines it with expert human scheduling and a product built on the BBC Group’s 15 years of on-demand experience. It is a pleasure to be launching this service with Canal+ and offer their subscribers a deeper BBC content offer to address the growing need for top quality and trustworthy content to be available to audiences wherever they are and at a time convenient to them.”

Monika Kłosińska, program purchasing director at Canal+ Poland, added: “The inclusion of the VOD BBC Player library in the Canal+ offer is another step in building a wide range of high-quality productions from many different genres available in one place. We are also happy that we will be the first to offer access to the website on the Polish market.”