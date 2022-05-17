Sally Hawkins, Bill Bailey, Adjoa Andoh Set to Lead BBC Adaptation of ‘Romeo and Juliet’-Inspired ‘The Smeds and The Smoos’

Julia Donaldson’s “Romeo and Juliet”-inspired story “The Smeds and The Smoos” is set to be adapted for a BBC Christmas special starring Oscar-nominee Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”), “Bridgerton’s” Adjoa Andoh and comedian Bill Bailey.

Oscar-nominated production company, who have previously adapted nine of Donaldson’s children’s books for the BBC, will once again take the helm on the project, which will also be based on Axel Scheffler’s original illustrations, with Blue Zoo Animation Studio providing animation services.

Donaldson and Scheffler are the duo behind iconic children’s stories including “The Gruffalo.”

Daniel Snaddon (“The Snail and the Whale”) and Samantha Cutler will direct based on a screenplay by Julia Smuts Louw. René Aubry is composing the music.

“The Smeds and The Smoos” tells the story of two aliens – Bill and Janet – from warring families who fall in love. Faced with their tribes’ disapprobation, they run away to a distant planet. In a bid to bring them home, Grandmother Smoo and Grandfather Smed must put their differences aside and work together.

Hawkins will narrate the story, Andoh will play Grandmother Smoo and Bailey will lend his voice to Grandfather Smed.

“Sex Education” actor Ashna Rabheru will play Janet while Daniel Ezra (“All American”) will voice Bill.

“Roar’s” Meera Syal and “Gavin and Stacey’s” Rob Brydon round out the cast as Aunt Smed and Uncle Smoo respectively.

BBC chief content office Charlotte Moore and BBC drama commissioner Nawfal Faizullah acquired the film. Barney Goodland and Martin Pope will produce.