Charlie Brooker, Romesh Ranganathan Set For Inaugural BBC Comedy Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL

Funny guys Charlie Brooker and Romesh Ranganathan are set to appear at the BBC’s first-ever comedy festival this May. The festival will take place from May 11–13 in Newcastle upon Tyne, which has been designated the first BBC City of Comedy, with a variety of panels, screenings, stand-up and talent talks as well as the premiere of “The Outlaws” season 2.

Joining Brooker and Ranganathan are Greg Davies, Jamie Demetriou, Megan Ganz, Gbemisola Ikumelo Stephen Merchant, Tim Renkow, Kat Sadler, Adjani Salmon, and Holly Walsh as well as the casts of “Ghosts” and “The Outlaws.” The festival is also open to anyone looking to advance their career or break into TV and comedy, with BBC and U.S. execs in attendance to look out for upcoming talent.

ADAPTATION

Malaysian content and entertainment company Astro has acquired the rights to adapt BAFTA nominated “Liar,” a thriller series created by BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams, via its film production arm, Astro Shaw, in association with All3Media International. Double Vision (“The Bridge”) played a key role in securing the rights to adapt “Liar” and will handle the production of the series. Produced by Two Brothers Pictures for ITV and Sundance TV in 2017, “Liar” explores themes of sexual assault, consent, modern-day gender politics, family life and deceit.

FUND

ITV and Amazon Prime Video have joined the BBC, Channel 4, Netflix and Sky by signing up to the ScreenSkills Unscripted TV Skills Fund, meaning they will donate a percentage of their unscripted commission budgets towards the fund. A+E Networks U.K., Discovery U.K. and Channel 5 are also members. Backed by producers body Pact, the fund aims to redress the national unscripted TV skills shortage by offering training and development opportunities. At least 50% of the fund is earmarked for use outside of London, in the nations and regions.