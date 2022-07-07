‘Battersea Poltergeist’ Scripted & Unscripted Series Land at Peacock for Development (EXCLUSIVE)

The scripted and unscripted series based on “The Battersea Poltergeist” from Blumhouse Television and Maniac Productions have been set up at Peacock for development, Variety has learned exclusively.

Both projects are based on the BBC Radio 4 docu-drama podcast “The Battersea Poltergeist.” It was first announced as being in the works in May 2021, though no network or streaming service was attached at that time.

The shows are meant to be the first installment of a new anthology series called “Blumhouse’s Ghost Story.” “The Battersea Poltergeist” tells the story of strange events that occurred in 1956 in Battersea, South London, when 15-year old Shirley Hitchings first began being terrorized by a powerful force. The events were investigated over a 12-year period, becoming the longest documented poltergeist haunting in history. The unscripted companion series will delve deeper into the story through the use of archival footage and new interviews.

Blumhouse TV and Maniac productions will produce the scripted series, while Empress Films will join them to produce the unscripted series. Danny Robbins, who wrote and presented the podcast, will executive produce both shows along with Michael Seitzman of Maniac Productions and Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse TV. Gretchen Palek of Blumhouse TV will also executive produce the unscripted show, as will Emma Cooper of Empress Films.

Robins was previously nominated for a BAFTA for the BBC series he created, “Young Dracula.” The show went on to win a Royal Television Society Award. His credits also include “Rudy’s Rare Records,” “The Cold Swedish Winter,” “Trollied,” and “Haunted.”