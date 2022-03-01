Barry Levinson Set to Direct ‘The Missing’ Crime Drama at Peacock

David E. Kelley’s upcoming Peacock crime drama “The Missing” has tapped Barry Levinson to direct multiple episodes, including the first. He will also executive produce the series.

“The Missing” is based on Dror A. Mishani’s 2011 novel “The Missing File” and follows Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), an NYPD detective whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles but is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. The cast also includes Juliana Canfield as the eager and newly minted NYPD detective Janine Harris, Karen Robinson as the tough and loyal captain Helen Davies and Michael Mosley as the sardonic veteran detective Earl Malzone.

Levinson is best known for directing films including “Rain Man,” “Good Morning, Vietnam” and “Wag the Dog.” Most recently, he directed the first two episodes of the limited series “Dopesick” for Hulu and the HBO films “Paterno” and “Wizard of Lies.” Up next, his film “The Survivor” will debut on HBO Max. Levinson is repped by WME and attorney Barry Hirsh.

Variety exclusively reported that Peacock had given “The Missing” an eight-episode series order in October 2021. Wilbusch was announced in the leading role in November, with Canfield cast in January and Robinson and Mosley cast in February.

The series is a co-production between Keshet Studios and Universal Television. David E. Kelley serves as showrunner. He and Levinson executive produce alongside Mishani, Kelley’s producing partner Matthew Tinker, Jonathan Shapiro, Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Keshet International’s Alon Shrutzman, Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir and Keshet Broadcasting’s Karni Ziv.