Barbie Ferreira Shuts Down Reports of ‘Euphoria’ Set Drama: ‘A Lot of It Is Untrue’

Barbie Ferreira recently told Insider that a lot of reports claiming there was set tension during the production of “Euphoria” Season 2 are untrue. Ferreira was the subject of several rumors alleging she feuded with series creator Sam Levinson over the direction of her character, Kat. Ferreira and Levinson’s alleged falling out reportedly led to Kat getting less screen time in Season 2 and to Ferreira storming off set. HBO has denied Ferreira stormed off set.

“What’s interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see,” Ferreira said following the show’s Season 2 finale. “I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue, and some of it’s kind of like mundane little things.”

“I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because ‘Euphoria’ has really impacted so many people,” Ferreira added. “Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s okay because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”

The Daily Beast published a report last week in which background actors on the series claimed there were toxic working conditions on the show and that “multiple complaints were made to SAG-AFTRA over the production failing to provide them meals on time and refusing to let people use the bathroom,” among other allegations. Levinson’s decision not to film each episode with a shot list also reportedly caused set tension, as it led to long hours for the cast and crew.

HBO has denied reports that “Euphoria” Season 2 had a toxic production, sending the following statement to Variety: “The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority. The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised.”

Ferreira’s co-star Jacob Elordi also defended the series’ long filming hours. “We’re making movies, you know what I mean?” he told Variety. “I mean that in the broad sense, like this is filmmaking. And whilst you shouldn’t suffer, to me there’s great value in working hard…For me, working long hours is like the greatest joy. And they take care of us. That’s my family. If I’m working long hours, Sam’s working twice as long, Zendaya’s working three times as long. We’re all in it together.”

“Euphoria” became HBO’s second most-watched original series in its second season, trailing only the fantasy blockbuster “Game of Thrones.” The series will return for a third season at a later date. Ferreira told Insider she hopes new episodes further explore Kat’s “internal fantasy life.”

“I hope to see her relationship with herself, the internet, with her friends,” Ferreira said. “I hope to see everything beautifully devolve as it always does on ‘Euphoria.’ I’m excited to read it. I don’t think it’s written yet, so I’ll be waiting.”