Oprah Winfrey, Bob Iger, Lynda Carter and More Remember Barbara Walters: ‘A True Legend, a Pioneer’

News media and entertainment personalities were quick to react to the news of Barbara Walters’ death on Friday evening. The TV interviewing icon was 93.

Her colleagues in the news business, from ABC News and “The View” to the many actors and entertainers who were inspired by her pioneering journalism, remembered her as “breaking the glass ceiling” and “paving the way for so many,” as Rosie Perez said.

Disney CEO Bob Iger was among the first to post on Twitter, saying, “I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York.”

I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York. pic.twitter.com/fxSyU6BQk4 — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 31, 2022

Fellow TV icon Oprah Winfrey paid tribute to Walters on Instagram, writing: “Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me — nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light.”

Former “The View” host Meghan McCain said, “Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism.”

Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon.

Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 31, 2022

Actor Lynda Carter said, “As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included.”

Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/HokDilM6Rj — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 31, 2022

Jake Tapper said, “Sending love and prayers to my friends at ABC and to Barbara’s family and friends.”

ABC News: Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV icon, dies at 93



Sending love and prayers to my friends at ABC and to Barbara’s family and friends https://t.co/33cKvxyFi9 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 31, 2022

Her “20/20” colleague Deborah Roberts wrote, “What an honor to share the set @ABC with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined @abc2020.”

So sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters. What an honor to share the set ⁦@ABC⁩ with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined @abc2020. Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program. pic.twitter.com/0zKgKxmayY — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) December 31, 2022

WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa called her “a trailblazer, a true pioneer.”

Legendary Barbara Walters has died. What a force… a trailblazer… a true pioneer. Barbara died today at the age of 93. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/7NefwPU3Ff — Sade Baderinwa (@SadeABC) December 31, 2022

“RIP to a great soul,” wrote Keith Olbermann.

Amid some controversy long forgotten, I briefly defended Barbara Walters and her journalism. Four days letter a hand-written note arrived. It was heartfelt, modest and touching. I ran into her years later and she reminded me of it. RIP to a great soul. https://t.co/D925ISJN78 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 31, 2022

“Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people. She held them accountable,” wrote Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people. She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) December 31, 2022

She was obviously amazing on television but I selfishly loved spending time with her in person. Sitting next to her at a dinner party was the best seat in the house. With love, respect and admiration – rest in peace Barbara Walters. #barbarawalters pic.twitter.com/AD4BQtHrUg — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 31, 2022

Pioneering TV news broadcaster Barbara Walters has died.



A true trailblazer, she was the 1st woman anchor on the evening news.



And I was privileged to know her.



When she interviewed me, it was clear she did her homework. She was always prepared.



May she rest in power. https://t.co/DkZlpl2w3b — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 31, 2022

An amazing woman. Amazing loss. Shattering the glass ceiling is a huge understatement. She decimated it. Paved the way for so many. I feel very proud/humble to have known her & to have worked with her. Condolences to her loved ones & the entire @TheView family. #RipBarbaraWalters https://t.co/oWfGnck8bW — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) December 31, 2022

Rest In Peace, Barbara Walters. Thanks for helping me find my voice. pic.twitter.com/w6V5KhqMlC — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 31, 2022

Super sad news. I was honored to sit at the table with THE #BarbaraWalters on @TheView a couple of times. I still pinch myself. I learned a lot from her. ❤️ May she #RIP.



Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93. https://t.co/vEoybSlfZs — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 31, 2022

The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest. Rest in Peace Barbara Walters pic.twitter.com/RODzfKMAxw — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) December 31, 2022

#RIP Barbara Walters 🤍 You’ll be missed, truly one of a kind. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/F8v89w4QdB — Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) December 31, 2022

I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor. — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) December 31, 2022