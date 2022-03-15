Barack Obama Explores ‘Our Great National Parks’ in First Trailer for Netflix Docuseries

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming documentary series “Our Great National Parks,” which will feature narration from former U.S. President Barack Obama.

“Around the world, the more isolated the national park, the more unusual its creatures and the more extraordinary their behaviors,” Obama says at the beginning of the trailer before explaining a bright green jungle mammal. “This sloth has an entire microkingdom living in his fur.”

Obama also makes a physical appearance in the trailer. “Our Great National Parks” will release all five of its one-hour episodes on April 13.

The series will explore national parks across the globe, including the waters of Monterey Bay, California, the terrain of Kenya’s Tsavo National Park, the rainforests of Indonesia’s Gunung Leuser National Park and the far south landscape of Chilean Patagonia. “Our Great National Parks” emphasizes both the importance of preserving natural environments and the opportunity for scientific research that such untouched landscapes can provide to benefit mankind.

The series comes from Wild Space in association with Obama’s Higher Ground Productions label and Freeborne Media. Obama serves as executive producer for Higher Ground alongside James Honeyborne and Tonia Davis. Sophie Todd serves as series producer.

Higher Ground has continued to produce content for Netflix since the company’s inception in 2018. Last year, Higher Ground produced two feature narrative films in Kevin Hart’s comedy “Fatherhood” and the 9/11-survivor legal drama “Worth.” “Our Great National Parks” marks the company’s first foray into live-action documentary series.

Watch the full trailer for the docuseries below: