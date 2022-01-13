Banijay Americas Chairman Cris Abrego Sets Communications Team, Promotes Joe Schlosser and Jaycee Medina

Banijay Americas has promoted Joe Schlosser to executive vice president, communications, as chairman Cris Abrego finalized his communications team on Thursday.

As part of the announcement, Jaycee Medina has been upped to vice president, communications and marketing, while Abbey Maloney was promoted to publicist, Banijay Americas. The moves were announced by Abrego, whose full title is chairman of the Americas, Banijay and president and CEO, Endemol Shine Holdings.

All three are based in the company’s North Hollywood headquarters and work closely with Banijay’s UK-based group communications team. Schlosser was most recently senior VP, communications for Endemol Shine North America, and has been with the Banijay-owned studio since 2012. He leads all external and internal communications efforts for the division across North America and Latin America, reporting to Abrego.

“Joe is a strategic and well-respected professional who has done a tremendous job leading our communications efforts for many years now,” says Abrego. “I’m excited that Joe will continue in this role, working closely with me and our leadership team as we continue to expand our output across the Americas.”

Medina, who was previously executive director, communications, Endemol Shine North America, now leads all marketing efforts for Banijay Americas in his new role.

Medina also joined the company in 2012. His marketing responsibilities include working with network partners across all series campaigns and also partnering with Banijay Rights, Banijay’s global distribution arm, on international marketing materials for produced series and business-to-business initiatives.

“Working alongside Cris and our teams here in the U.S. and across the Americas has been one of the most rewarding and enjoyable roles of my career,” Schlosser said. “And I have been extremely fortunate to have had Jaycee here with me for nearly a decade now, helping lead all our comms and marketing efforts and keeping me in line on a daily basis.”

The promotions come a little more than a year after Abrego was tapped to lead Banijay’s North America and Latin America operations. Abrego’s oversight includes Endemol Shine North America, Bunim/Murray Productions, Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original, 51 Minds Entertainment and Stephen David Entertainment. Schlosser oversees comunications efforts for those labels, as well as all internal/external communications, talent relations, awards and events coordination inside the company.

Schlosser’s communications oversight also includes Endemol Shine Latino, the company’s Spanish-language sales and development arm that leads all original programming initiatives across Latin America, including Mexico City-based studio Endemol Shine Boomdog, Banijay Mexico and U.S. Hispanic and Endemol Shine Brasil in Sao Paulo.

Series under Schlosser’s watch include MasterChef (Fox), Lego Masters (Fox), Big Brother (CBS), Wipeout (TBS), Below Deck (Bravo), Mira Quien Baila (Univision), Masked Singer Mexico (Televisa), LOL (Amazon) and others. Prior to joining the company via Shine America in 2012. he spent 10 years with NBCUniversal in various communications roles.

Medina, who had served as executive director, communications, since January 2019, has developed launch campaigns for products and partners such as initiatives for the “MasterChef” franchise, “Wipeout” and “Deal or No Deal.” He is also Co-Chair of Banijay’s LGBTQ+ global network, Banijay Pride, in North America.

Maloney joined the company in June 2019 as coordinator, communications, working on launch campaigns of shows such as “Lego Masters.”