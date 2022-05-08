BAFTA TV Awards: Live Updates

The sun is shining, the stars have made their way down the red carpet and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ (BAFTA) Television Awards is underway at the Royal Festival Hall in London, U.K.

The event – the first time it has taken place in person in three years due to the COVID pandemic – is being hosted by comedian and director Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”).

Among those nominated for a gong tonight are songstress “An Audience With Adele,” for best entertainment program, Rose Matafeo is nominated for best female performance in a comedy for “Starstruck” while Olly Alexander is nominated for leading actor for “It’s A Sin.”

Meanwhile the contenders for best international series will be one of the most fraught with some of the past year’s most talked-about series – including “Call My Agent,” “Mare of Easttown,” “Squid Games” and “Succession – up for an award.

Ncuti Gatwa – who was today announced as the next Doctor Who – is also in the running for an away for best male performance in a comedy for Netflix hit “Sex Education.”

BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar opened the ceremony with a speech in which he noted: “We should also cherish public service broadcasting,” a statement which earned a long applause and whoops of support.

British Academy Television Awards Nominees

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

“The Graham Norton Show” – Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Toby Baker, Catherine Strauss, Pete Snell – So Television/BBC One

“The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan” – Rhean Archibald, Ben Wicks, Tim Dean, Pollyanna McGirr, David Geli, Mo Gilligan – Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4

“Race Around Britain” – Ben Wicks, Andy Brown, Munya Chawawa, Trent Williams-Jones, Claire Cook, Kevin Muyolo – Expectation, Munz Made It/YouTube

“The Ranganation” Ruth Phillips, Richard Cohen, Mark Barrett, Barbara Wiltshire, Debra Blenkinsop, Helena Parkhill – Zeppotron/BBC Two

CURRENT AFFAIRS

“Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure)” Sarah Collinson, David Henshaw, David Alter, Sasha Odynova, Ksenia Barakovskaya – Hardcash Productions, The Economist/ITV

“Four Hours at the Capitol” – Jamie Roberts, Will Grayburn, Dan Reed – AMOS Pictures/BBC Two

“The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations” – Phil Rees, David Harrison, Jason Gwynne, Sarah Yeo, Nicholas Dove, Naji Tamimi – Al Jazeera I-Unit/Al Jazeera English

“Trump Takes on the World” – Norma Percy, Tim Stirzaker, Sam Collins, Tania Rakhmanova, Lucy Hetherington, Greg Sanderson – Brook Lapping, Les Films D’ici, Arte France/BBC Two

DAYTIME

“The Chase” – Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Hester Davies, Christina Clayton, Mick Thomas – Potato/ITV

“Moneybags” – David Flynn, Michelle Woods, Aaron Rosenthal, Louisa Benger, Shaun Parry, Mike Maclaine – Youngest Media/Channel 4

“Richard Osman’s House of Games” – Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Tom Banks, Abby Brakewell, John Smith, Sarah Boyce – Remarkable Television/BBC Two

“Steph’s Packed Lunch” – Ben Wicks, Rebecca Papworth, Vivek Sharma, Steph McGovern, Alan Clayton, Derek Hallworth – Expectation, Can Can Productions/Channel 4

DRAMA SERIES

“In My Skin” – Kayleigh Llewellyn, Nerys Evans, Molly Manners, Sophie Francis – Expectation/BBC Three

“Manhunt: The Night Stalker” – Ed Whitmore, Marc Evans, Jo Willett, Evie Bergson-Korn, Philippa Braithwaite – Buffalo Pictures/ITV

“Unforgotten” – Production Team – Mainstreet Pictures/ITV

“Vigil” – Tom Edge, Simon Heath, Jake Lushington, Angie Daniell, James Strong, Isabelle Sieb – World Productions/BBC One

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

Alison Hammond – “I Can See Your Voice” – Thames/BBC One

Big Zuu – “Big Zuu’s Big Eats” – Boom/Dave

Graham Norton – “The Graham Norton Show” – So Television/BBC One

Joe Lycett – “Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back” – Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited/Channel 4

Michael McIntyre – “Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel” – Hungry McBear Media/BBC One

Sean Lock – “8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown” – Zeppotron/Channel 4

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

“An Audience With Adele” – Adele, Jonathan Dickins, Sally Wood, Ben Winston, Lou Fox, Bex Hampson – Fulwell 73, Onward, Sony, Columbia/ITV

“Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” – Production Team – Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV

“Life & Rhymes” – Production Team – CPL Productions, Licklemor Productions/Sky Arts

“Strictly Come Dancing” – Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

FACTUAL SERIES

“The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime” Production Team – Minnow Films, Open University/BBC Two

“9/11: One Day in America” Caroline Marsden, Daniel Bogado, TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay, David Glover – 72 Films/National Geographic

“Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles” – Joe Mather, Simon Ford, Jamie Pickup, Mark Casebow, Charlie MacDonald, Juliet Piper – BBC Studios/Channel 4

“Uprising” – Production Team – Rogan Productions, Lammas Park, Turbine Studios/BBC One

FEATURES

“Big Zuu’s Big Eats” – Sam Grace, Alex Gilman, Chris Faith, Lucy Blatch, Big Zuu, Rohan Minhas – Boom/Dave

“Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing” – Paul Whitehouse, Bob Mortimer, Lisa Clark, Stephanie Fyfe, Rob Gill – Owl Power/BBC Two

“Sort Your Life Out” – Charlotte Brookes, Kurt Seywald, James Callum, Lucy Blatch, Michael Hyland, Demi Doyle – Optomen Television/BBC One

“The Great British Sewing Bee” – Production Team – Love Productions/BBC One

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM

Aimee Lou Wood – “Sex Education” – Eleven Film/Netflix

Aisling Bea – “This Way Up” – Merman Television/Channel 4

Anjana Vasan – “We Are Lady Parts” – Working Title Television/Channel 4

Natasia Demetriou – “Stath Lets Flats” – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

Rose Matafeo – “Starstruck” – Avalon/BBC Three

Sophie Villan – “Alma’s Not Normal” – Expectation/BBC Two

INTERNATIONAL

“Call My Agent!” – Harold Valentin, Aurélien Larger, Dominique Besnehard, Michel Feller – Mon Voisin Productions, Mother Productions, France Télévisions/Netflix

“Lupin” – Production Team – Gaumont Télévision/Netflix

“Mare of Easttown” – Production Team – wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem, Zobot Projects, HBO/Sky Atlantic

“Squid Game” – Hwang Dong-hyuk, Kim Ji-Yeon – Siren Pictures/Netflix

“Succession” – Production Team – Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

“The Underground Railroad” – Barry Jenkins, Colson Whitehead, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner – Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie, Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime

LEADING ACTOR

David Thewlis – “Landscapers” – Sister, South of the River Pictures/Sky Atlantic HUGH QUARSHIE Stephen – HTM Television/ITV

Olly Alexander – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4

Samuel Adewunmi – “You Don’t Know Me” – Snowed-In Productions/BBC One SEAN BEAN Time – BBC Studios/BBC One

Stephen Graham – “Help” – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/ Channel 4

LEADING ACTRESS

Denise Gough – “Too Close” – Snowed-In Productions/ITV

Emily Watson – “Too Close” – Snowed-In Productions/ITV

Jodie Comer – “Help” – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown” – wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem, Zobot Projects, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Lydia West “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4

Niamh Algar” – “Deceit” – Story Films/Channel 4

LIVE EVENT

“The Brit Awards 2021” – Production Team – BRITS TV/ITV

“The Earthshot Prize 2021 – Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

“The Royal British Legion of Remembrance” – BBC Studios/BBC One SPRINGWATCH 2021 Production Team – BBC Studio/BBC Two

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM

Jamie Demetriou – “Stath Lets Flats” – Roughcut TV/Channel 4 JOE GILGUN Brassic – Calamity Films/Sky Max

Ncuti Gatwa – “Sex Education” – Eleven Film /Netflix

Samson Kayo – “Bloods” – Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One

Syeve Coogan – This Time with Alan Partridge – Baby Cow Productions/BBC One TIM RENKOW Jerk – Roughcut TV/BBC Three

MINI-SERIES

“It’s A Sin” – Russell T Davies, Nicola Shindler, Peter Hoar, Phil Collinson – Red Production Company/Channel 4

“Landscapers” – Will Sharpe, Ed Sinclair, Katie Carpenter, Olivia Colman, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry – SISTER, South of the River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

“Stephen” – Mark Redhead, Madonna Baptiste, Alrick Riley, Frank Cottrell Boyce, Joe Cottrell Boyce, Jessica Sharkey – HTM Television/ITV

“Time” – Jimmy McGovern, Tom Sherry, Lewis Arnold, Simon Maloney, Michael Parke, Andrew Morrissey – BBC Studios/BBC One

NEWS COVERAGE

“Channel 4 News: Black to Front” – Production Team – Channel 4 News/ Channel 4

“Good Morning Britain: Shamima” Begum Production Team – ITV Studios Daytime/ITV

“ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol” – Production Team – ITV News, ITN/ITV

“Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame” Production Team – Sky News/Sky News

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

“Gogglebox” – Production Team – Studio Lambert/Channel 4

“Married at First Sight U.K.” – Murray Boland, Dermot Caulfield, Danielle Lux, Sharyn Mills, Rachel Viner, James Kayler

– CPL Productions/E4

RuPaul’s Drag race U.K.” – RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Bruce McCoy, Sally Miles, Matt Green – World of Wonder Productions/BBC Three

“The Dog House” – Production Team – Five Mile Films/Channel 4

SCRIPTED COMEDY

“Alma’s Not Normal” – Sophie Willan, Gill Isles, Andrew Chaplin, Nerys Evans – Expectation/BBC Two

“Motherland” – Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz, Barunka O’Shaughnessy, Caroline Norris, Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford – Merman Television, Twofour/Channel 4

“Stath Lets Flats” – Jamie Demetriou, Seb Barwell, Andrew Gaynord, Ash Atalla – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

“We Are Lady Parts” – Production Team – Working Title Television/Channel 4

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

“Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL)” – Rachel Hardy, Alan Toner, Graham Gallery – Lime Pictures/YouTube OUR LAND Alexandra Genova, Alfred Thirolle – Alexandra Genova/Together TV

People You May Know” – Juliet Riddell, James Graham, Tom Hannen, Franklin Dow – Financial Times, Sonia Friedman Productions/Financial Times

“Please Help” – Lucy Pearman, Ben Mallaby, David Simpson – Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Three

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

“9/11: Inside The President’s War Room” – Adam Wishart, Neil Grant, Serena Kennedy, Simon Finch – Wish/Art Films/BBC One

“Grenfell: The Untold Story” – James Newton, Daisy Ayliffe, Emma Lysaght, Kirsty Cunningham, Jessie Versluys – BBC Studios/Channel 4

“My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan” – Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie, Clive Mattock – Seventh Art Productions/ITV

“Nail Bomber: Manhunt” – Production Team – Expectation/Netflix

SINGLE DRAMA

“Death of England: Face to Face” – Clint Dyer, Dixie Linder, David Sabel, Rufus Norris, Christine Schwarzman, Roy Williams – National Theatre, Sabel Productions, Cuba Pictures/Sky Arts

“Help” – Production Team – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

“I Am Victoria” – Dominic Savage, Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee, Suranne Jones, Josh Hyams, David Charap – Me + You Productions/Channel 4

“Together” – Production Team – Shoebox Films, Sonia Friedman Productions, BBC Film/BBC Two

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

“Casualty” – Deborah Sathe, Loretta Preece, Debbie Biggins, Jenny Thompson, Sarah Beeson – BBC Studios/BBC One

“Coronation Street” – Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV

“Emmerdale” – Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV HOLBY CITY Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

“Black Power: A British Story Of Resistance” – George Amponsah, Helen Bart, Steve Mcqueen, James Rogan, Soleta Rogan, Tracey Scoffield – Rogan Productions, Lammas Park, Turbine Studios/BBC Two

“Freddie Mercury: The Final Act” – James Rogan, Daniel Hall, Chris Wilson, Mark Hedgecoe, Soleta Rogan, Simon Lupton – Rogan Productions/BBC Two

“The Missing Children” Production Team – Truenevision/ITV

“Silenced: The Hidden Story Of Disabled Britain” Production Team – Blast! Films/BBC Two

SPORT

“The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Production Team” – Sky Sports, Formula 1/sky Sports Formula 1

“ITV Racing: The Grand National” – Mark Demuth, Paul Mcnamara, Paul Cooper, Tasleem Hasham-laywood, Rob Oldham, Jon Harris – ITV Sport/ITV

“Tokyo 2020 Olympics” – Production Team – BBC Sport/BBC One

“UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-final: England V Denmark” – Mark Demuth, Paul Mcnamara, Phil Heslop, Maggie Price, Roger Pearce, Stuart Smith – ITV Sport/ITV

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Callum Scott Howells – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4

David Carlyle – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession” – Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Nonso Anozie – “Sweet Tooth” – Warner Bros. Television/Netflix

Omari Douglas – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4

Stephen Graham – “Time” – BBC Studios/BBC One

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Cathy Tyson – “Help” – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

Céline Buckens – “Showtrial” – World Productions/BBC One

Emily Mortimer – “The Pursuit Of Love” – Open Book Productions, Moonage Pictures, Amazon Studios/BBC One

Jessica Plummer – “The Girl Before” – 42/BBC One

Leah Harvey – “Foundation” – Skydance Television, Phantom Four/Apple TV Plus

Tahirah Sharif – “The Tower” – Mammoth Screen, Windhover Films/ITV

Virgin Media’s Must-see Moment (Voted For By The Public)

“An Audience With Adele” – Adele’s Surprised By The Teacher Who Changed Her Life – Fulwell 73, Onward, Sony, Columbia/ITV

“I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” – Ant And Dec Dig At Downing Street’s Lockdown Parties – Lifted Entertainment/ITV

“It’s A Sin” – Colin’s Devastating AIDS Diagnosis – Red Production Company/Channel 4

“RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.” ‘UK Hun?’ – Bimini’s Verse – World Of Wonder/BBC Three

“Squid Game” – Red Light, Green Light Game – Siren Pictures/Netflix

“Strictly Come Dancing” – Rose And Giovanni’s Silent Dance To ‘symphony’ – BBC Studios/BBC One