Women Decry Lack of Director Nominations at BAFTA TV Craft Awards

The lack of female directors nominated in the BAFTA TV Craft awards is once again a cause for concern for an industry lobby group.

Not one woman has been nominated in the best factual director category at the awards, leading to condemnation from We Are Doc Women, an organization dedicated to supporting female documentary directors, who lambasted the imbalance in the nominations.

“We Are Doc Women (WADC) are both saddened and furious to discover that the BAFTA Craft shortlist for Best Director Factual is 100% male,” a spokesperson told Variety. “In 2020, WADW wrote to BAFTA as we were in exactly the same situation – after there were no women nominated in the best factual director category, despite the fact that three of the films nominated that year for best single documentary were directed by women”

“In 2021, there was significant improvement – 50% of the nominees were female and it was won by a woman,” the spokesperson continued. “One step forward and two steps backwards is simply not good enough. Whilst BAFTA and the rest of the TV and content industry virtue signal around diversity, it would appear that women directors are simply still not getting on the lists. This calls for industry-wide change, from the broadcasters, SVODs, commissioners, the production community and BAFTA.”

We Are Doc Women is a U.K. network created in 2018 to support female directors and includes over 150 female directors, producers, assistant producers and executive producers working across documentaries and factual TV.

There are also no women nominated in the best fiction director category.

Variety has contacted BAFTA for comment.