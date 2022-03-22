Netflix Top 10: ‘Bad Vegan’ Debuts With 27 Million Hours Consumed in First Five Days

Docuseries “Bad Vegan” debuted on Netflix’s Top 10 list of English-language TV series at No. 5, with 27 million hours of the show viewed in the first five days after its March 16 launch. On the film side, “The Adam Project” maintained its hold as the No. 1 movie for the second week in a row.

From Chris Smith, the executive producer of “Tiger King” and director of “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,” “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives” is a four-part documentary series that explores how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the glittering New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to being known as the “Vegan Fugitive.” Shortly after meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011, Melngailis begins draining her restaurant’s funds and funneling the money to Fox after he cons her into believing he could make her dreams — from expanding her food empire to making her beloved pitbull immortal — a reality…but only if she continues to obey his every request without question. A few years later, the couple, now married and on the lam after stealing nearly $2 million from the restaurant and its staff, are found holed up in a Tennessee motel by law enforcement. Their undoing? A charge made under Fox’s real name, Anthony Strangis, for a Domino’s pizza.

At No. 1 on the list of English-language TV shows for the week of March 14-20 was the fifth and final season of “The Last Kingdom” with 49 million hours watched in its first full week available for streaming. Second place went to the first season of “Pieces of Her” with 40.1 million hours viewed. Shonda Rhimes’ “Inventing Anna” was in third (39.1 million hours), followed by “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” Season 4 (29 million hours), then “Bad Vegan” (27 million hours), “Taboo” Season 1 (24.2 million hours), “Top Boy” Season 2 (21.7 million), “Vikings: Valhalla” Season 1 (19.8 million hours), “Life After Death With Tyler Henry” Season 1 (19.6 million hours) and “Good Girls” Season 4 (17.5 million hours).

On the non-English-language charts, “Black Crab” was the top film and the first season of “Business Proposal” was the No. 1 show.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for March 14-March 20 below.