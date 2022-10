Netflix has canceled adult animated comedy “Bad Crimes” mid-production.

The series was being produced by Greg Daniels and Mike Judge with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus voicing the lead roles.

“Bad Crimes” was described as a dark comedy procedural following Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible.

More to come…