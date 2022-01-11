Aziz Ansari Announces New Netflix Special ‘Nightclub Comedian’

Aziz Ansari announced a new Netflix special titled “Nightclub Comedian,” premiering on Jan. 25.

According to the poster, the special was filmed in December 2021 at “an intimate surprise gig” in New York City.

“Nightclub Comedian” will be Ansari’s fourth comedy special to debut on Netflix, which is also home to his award-winning scripted TV series “Master of None.” Per Netflix’s comedy brand Netflix Is a Joke, “Nightclub Comedian” is the streamer’s first stand-up special of 2022.

Ansari’s last special, “Aziz Ansari: Right Now,” premiered in 2019 and was nominated for a Grammy for best comedy album. Directed by Spike Jonze, the special addressed the anonymous sexual misconduct accusation made against Ansari in 2018. The comedian had previously issued an apology, saying he believed the encounter to be “completely consensual.”

Ansari kicked off the 2019 special by saying, “I know this isn’t the most hilarious way to begin a comedy show, but it’s important to me that you know how I feel about that whole thing before we share this night together.”

He added, “Ultimately, I just felt terrible that this person felt this way. And after a year or so, I just hope it was a step forward. It moved things forward for me and made me think about a lot. I hope I’ve become a better person.”

At the end of the show, Ansari circled back to the accusation: “I saw the world where I don’t ever get to do this again, and it almost felt like I died. In a way, I did. That old Aziz who said, ‘oh treat yo self’ or whatever, he’s dead. And I’m glad. ‘Cause that guy was always looking forward to whatever was next. I don’t think that way anymore. ‘Cause I’ve realized it’s all ephemeral. All that stuff, it can just go away like this. And all we really have is the moment we’re in and the people we’re with.”

