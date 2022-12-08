Avocados From Mexico Returns to Super Bowl

February is weeks away, but some advertisers are already starting to sink their teeth into Super Bowl commericals.

Avocados From Mexico, an entity created to promote the popular produce item, will return to the Super Bowl, launching what will be its eighth appearance in the event.

A new 30-second ad slated to appear in Fox’s February 12th broadcast of the Big Game from Glendale, Arizona, will highlight the good times that can result from making guacamole. The company was the first produce marketer to enter the Super Bowl advertising arena.

“The Big Game is very special to us as it celebrates the largest consumption period of avocados during the year,” says Alvaro Luque, president of Avodcados From Mexico. “The AFM brand is responsible for 95% of avocado sales during the Big Game weekend. It’s the perfect opportunity for sparking goodness. Avocados make everything better — they bring the good times and good flavor to gameday spreads, and that’s great for avocado enthusiasts and sports fans alike.”

The ad coincides with AFM’s current in-store Big Game Guac Showdown shopper promotion featuring Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds. The couple partnered with AFM to create their favorite guac recipes, and the brand is inviting shoppers to vote for their favorite in January by scanning the QR code found on in-store displays.

Fox has been seeking between $6 million and $7 million for a 30-second commercial in next year’s game.