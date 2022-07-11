Ava DuVernay to Direct Series Finale of ‘Queen Sugar’ at OWN

Ava DuVernay will direct the series finale of “Queen Sugar,” OWN has announced.

DuVernay, created the drama series an executive produces, returns to the director’s chair of the show for the first time since Season 1, when she helmed the first two episodes. Since the first season, DuVernay has written for the series a handful of times, with her last credit being as one of four writers on the penultimate episode of Season 6, which aired last fall. Production for the final episode has already begun in New Orleans.

In addition, OWN also announced the rest of directors for the seventh and final season of the show. The series notably has exclusively featured female directors over the course of its run, with 39 of the 42 directors hire to helm episodes being first time scripted television directors. Showrunner Shaz Bennett will direct an episode this coming season, along with returning directors Kat Candler, Stacey Muhammad, Patricia Cardoso, Aurora Guerrero and DeMane Davis.

The series, which focuses on three siblings running their family sugarcane farm after the unexpected death of their father, stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Nicholas L. Ashe, Omar Dorsey, Tina Lifford, Bianca Lawson, Henry G. Sanders and Tammy Townsend. Glynn Turman, who plays the late father of the Bordelon siblings, will return to the show in a guest capacity after last being featured in Season 1. Other guest stars in the finale season include Tracie Thoms Sharon Lawrence, Greg Vaughan, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Amirah Vann, Kaci Walfall, Lamman Rucker, Reagan Gomez, Ann Nesby and Brian Michael.

“Queen Sugar” is based on the book by Natalie Baszile. The series is produced for OWN by DuVernay’s Array Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. DuVernay and Bennett executive produce with Oprah Winfrey and Paul Garnes. The final season will premiere on OWN sometime this fall.