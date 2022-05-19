Ava DuVernay to Develop Romantic Drama with Lauren Ridloff, Joshua Jackson at Starz

Starz announced that Ava DuVernay is developing an untitled romantic drama, which she will executive produce alongside stars Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson.

The series will follow two polar opposites who become intertwined in a love affair that turns their worlds – and those of everyone around them – upside down. The half-hour drama will chronicle what it takes to fall and stay in a radical, rebellious love. One person is ambitious, while the other is restless. One is ready to commit, while the other debates the merits of relationships. One is Black and one is white. One is deaf and one is not. Though wildly different, the two are emotionally and physically drawn to each other despite personal expectations and public assumptions. Their attraction passionately disrupts notions of race, gender, class, physical ability, and normative culture, elevating to true love that surpasses difference.

The news was announced at Starz’s inaugural #TakeTheLead Summit about allyship and representation.

Kathryn Busby, Starz’s president of original programming, said, “There is nothing like this series on TV and we are thrilled to be in development with Ava, a trailblazer and unparalleled champion of diversity. Lauren is a true inspiration and together with Joshua, a brilliant veteran actor, they will bring their incredible talents to this project – both in front of and behind the camera. This series exemplifies our #TakeTheLead mission, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

“On behalf of my producing partner Paul Garnes and everyone at Array Filmworks, I’m thrilled to develop this passion project with Lauren, Josh and Kat,” said DuVernay. “Starz and Warner Bros. Television have made a bold production commitment to immediately explore three seasons, and we’re revved up and ready to begin what I hope will be a beautiful journey for all involved.”

DuVernay will oversee the writing of the series through her distribution company Array and its overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Array Filmworks and Warner Bros. Television will produce the project for Starz. Senior vice president of original programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair will oversee on behalf of Starz.