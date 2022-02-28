Australia’s Seven Network Sets ‘Police Strike Force’ – Global Bulletin

BROADCAST

Seven Network in Australia is this week to begin broadcasting “Police Strike Force,” a documentary series made in close partnership with the New South Wales police. The 6×60 minute series is produced by WTFN and licensed internationally by Fred Media. Premiering on Channel 7 and 7plus from Wednesday, the show depicts real-life police investigations, stings, and taskforce operations. The narratives are recounted by the men and women who broke each case and are copiously illustrated using video and sound captured by the police media unit, combined with surveillance, search and interview footage taken by the investigating units. WTFN also recently produced eight-part “Code 1: Minute by Minute” sister show, also for Seven. Each episode tells the story of a single crime incident, including one covering the 2017 Bourke Street Mall tragedy in Melbourne, when a man murdered six people by deliberately ramming his car into a busy shopping mall. – Patrick Frater

Ari Wegner , Cinematographer, “The Power of the Dog” Kirsty Griffin/Netflix

AWARD

Ari Wegner has made history as the first woman to win the best cinematography in a theatrical film prize at from British Society of Cinematographers Awards on Feb. 26 for Jane Campion‘s “The Power of the Dog,” produced by Netflix. Wegner is also the first woman to be nominated for a BAFTA for best cinematography and the second to be nominated for an Oscar, following Rachel Morrison for Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” in 2017.

“It was a true honor to receive the BSC award for best cinematography in a theatrical feature film on Saturday night, to be recognized by my peers is absolutely the greatest honor,” Wegner told Variety. “I believe it also marks a historic milestone on the greater journey to gender equality as since this award was first given in 1953, this is the first nomination and first win for a woman. I must acknowledge also that my work is not possible without all the incredible crew who support me, so thank you to you all. And of course to Jane, thank you for entrusting me with your film, for your friendship and unwavering support.”

FORMATS

BBC Studios and Thailand’s media and entertainment platform EC World Public Company Limited have inked a new scripted format agreement that will see psychological drama “Doctor Foster” remade by JSL Global Media Limited for the Thai audience on Channel 3. Originally written by Mike Bartlett and produced by Drama Republic for BBC One, the BAFTA winning series centers around a doctor whose seemingly perfect life falls apart when she uncovers her husband’s infidelity. The 24 x 60’ Thai adaption will go into production this spring for broadcast in fall this year. The format has previously adapted in France, Russia, India, South Korea, Turkey and the Philippines.

“Blow Up” EndemolShine

Meanwhile, Banijay has revealed “Blow Up,” a competition format created by EndemolShine Netherlands, produced for Dutch broadcaster RTL 4, where contestants must create unique balloon artworks. Banijay has also revealed that Dutch production label, SimpelZodiak has created a new spin-off of reality thriller “Hunted” for NPO 3. In “Hunted Into the Wild,” ordinary people must hide in an inhospitable landscape to evade capture. Originally created by Shine TV for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4, “Hunted” has since been commissioned in 11 countries.

COMMISSIONS

U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned two dramas from Clapperboard, Chalkboard’s scripted sister company, set to air in 2022. “Desperate Measures (4 x 60”),” in association with international distributor Eccho Rights, follows diligent bank clerk Rowan, who commits to a dangerous heist at the bank she works in to repay her son’s debts to a gang. Helen Ostler (“The Last Kingdom”) is the producer and Anthony Philipson (“Our Girl”) will be the director of the series. “The Winter Child” (4 x 60”), produced in association with Chapter One and Endeavor Content, follows Claudia, a lonely single mother and school nurse, whose opportunity to be a hero comes when a young child in her community goes missing. Giula Sandler (“White House Farm”) is the writer, Cormac Fox (“Animals”) the producer and Dominic Leclerc (“The Teacher”) will direct. Endeavor Content handles worldwide distribution on the title outside the U.K. Both series will commence shooting on location in 2022.

A still from Fire of Love by Sara Dosa, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or ‘Courtesy of Sundance Institute.’ Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited. Courtesy of Sundance Institute

FESTIVAL

“Fire of Love,” Sara Dosa’s portrait of volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, will kick off this year’s edition of Visions du Réel, Nyon on Apr. 7, the film’s Swiss premiere. The film bowed at Sundance online earlier this year. Following a digital and a hybrid edition, the festival will return to cinemas, while also providing an online selection of the official program and the masterclasses. The president of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis, member of the Cantonal Council of Vaud, Cesla Amarelle, and Mayor of Nyon, Daniel Rossellat, will be among the speakers at the opening ceremony. The full program of the 53rd edition of Visions du Réel will be unveiled on March 15.

LABEL

The Netherlands’ Vincent TV Producties has launched new fiction label Ginger Fiction, focusing on high-end series and mainstream theatrical releases for the Dutch and international market. The label has secured a first development deal, which is among streamer Viaplay’s first Dutch scripted commissions – “The Guilty,” written by Liesbeth Strik, is a family drama/crime show that follows a mother who discovers that her teenage son is guilty of murder and must go to extreme lengths to make sure he doesn’t end up in prison.

HOST

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal, best known for the “Commando” film franchise, is making his TV hosting debut with Discovery India‘s “India’s Ultimate Warrior,” where he, along with four mentors who are experts in the range of combat forms, are in quest of the ultimate warrior, who has the right blend of physical and mental attributes like focus, control, determination, balance, discipline, amongst others. The show will debut March 4 on Discovery Plus and March 14 on the Discovery Channel.