Audie Cornish, NPR Veteran, Joins CNN for Streaming Show

NPR veteran Audie Cornish is joining CNN to host a weekly program on its soon-to-launch streaming service, CNN Plus, as well as a new podcast.

She is also expected to will appear on CNN covering national, political and breaking news.

“I am very excited to join CNN and the CNN Plus team. There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them,” said Cornish, in a prepared statement. “CNN has a dynamic system of reporters and storytelling channels. I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

She is expected to start in February.

More to come…