ATX TV Festival Adds ‘Westworld’ for Closing Night Event, Full Schedule Released (EXCLUSIVE)

Ahead of the long-awaited return of “Westworld,” the cast will get back together to headline ATX TV Festival‘s closing night event. On Saturday, June 4, the cast and creative team behind the HBO series will take part in the panel in Austin, Texas. Panelists include co-creator and executive producer Lisa Joy, writer and executive producer Alison Schapker and stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth and Angela Sarafyan.

After more than two years off the air, “Westworld” Season 4 will debut on Sunday, June 26 on both HBO and HBO Max. On Tuesday, the network announced that “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose has joined the upcoming season in a secret recurring guest role.

HBO Max will also present an ATX TV Trivia Night following the panel. Previously announced HBO and HBO Max programming include a conversation with “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus” star Sydney Sweeney; a discussion with the creative team behind “Station Eleven;” a panel highlighting comedy showrunners including Robin Thede; and a “Last Note” panel featuring “Euphoria” music supervisor Jen Malone.

The festival, set to take place from June 2-5, is returning as an in-person event for the first time in two years. Previously announced events include a screening and conversation with the cast of Lifetime’s “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin,” Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls” and “Angelyne,” Paramount+’s “Evil” and Fox’s “Monarch.”

The ATX TV Festival will reunite the cast of “Parenthood” and the “Justified” writers room, both panels which were originally set for 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 festival will also include a reunion of the “Scrubs” cast, including Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller.