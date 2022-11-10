ATX TV Festival Sets First Round of 2023 Programming: A ‘Cheers’ Celebration, James Burrows Tribute and More

It’s almost time for TV camp. ATX TV Festival, which will take place June 1-4 in Austin, Texas, announced its first batch of programming for Season 12 on Thursday.

At the 2023 event, producer and creator James Burrows will be presented with the annual “Achievement in Television eXcellence” Award. The co-creator of “Cheers” will participate in a conversation about his career; Burrows has directed more than 1,000 episodes of hit TV, including credits on “Taxi,” “Friends” and “Will & Grace.”

“James Burrows’ imprint on TV as a medium is unparalleled, and his impact on so many TV fans’ lives — including our own — cannot be overstated,” says director of programming Jennifer Morgan. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate his indelible career and the joy his work continues to bring to the industry and viewers alike.”

The “Achievement in Television eXcellence” Award was first given out in 2014. Burrows joins previous honorees Henry Winkler, James L. Brooks, Norman Lear, Marcy Carsey, Phylicia Rashad and Michael J. Fox.

The festival will also feature a conversation between Burrows and “Cheers” co-creators Glen and Les Charles as they celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the series finale. Additional panelists will be added at a later date.

Additionally, ATX TV Festival Season 12 will feature a conversation with the creative team behind Showtime’s “Homeland.” Creators Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon will be joined by executive producer Lesli Linka Glatter, with additional panelists to come.

The “Pitch Competition” submissions are also now open through Jan. 23. Interested writers can submit their best 90-second video pitch and writing sample for an original scripted series.

Ticketing and programming details for the ATX TV Festival can be found here. Details on ATX TV’s year round programming can be found at atxtv.co. Badges are available now and prices range from $50 to $535; the first 100 purchased will receive an “Early Bird” discount of up to $100 off for a limited time.