ATX TV Festival 2022 Adds ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ Premiere, Live Episode of ‘Friday Night Lights’ Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

ATX Television Festival will feature the world premiere of Lifetime’s “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin,” followed by a Q&A with the cast and creators, Variety can exclusively announce. Additionally, the 11th season of the festival will feature a live episode of the “Friday Night Lights” rewatch podcast “Clear Eyes, Full Hearts.”

The 2022 festival, set to take place in Austin, Texas, will take place June 2-5, 2022, returning to in-person programming for the first time in two years.

After a screening of Lifetime’s limited series “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin,” based on Andrew Neiderman’s novel “Garden of Shadows,” executive producers Paul Sciarrotta and Jennie Snyder Urman will host a panel with cast members Jemima Rooper, Kelsey Grammar, Alana Boden and Hannah Dodd. More guests will be announced in the future.

Stacey Oristano, Derek Phillips and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson on ‘Friday Night Lights.’ ©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

“Friday Night Lights,” which has been a staple at the festival since it kicked off in 2010, will also have a presence with a live episode of the show’s rewatch podcast “Clear Eyes, Full Hearts,” hosted by co-stars Derek Phillips and Stacey Oristano, who played married couple Billy Riggins and Mindy Collette-Riggins on the series. The live recording will feature surprise guests from “Friday Night Lights” and a Q&A segment with audience members.

The new additions join previously announced screenings and panels, including the Season 2 premiere of Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls.” Following the screening will be a panel conversation with co-creator and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas, co-creator and star Ed Helms, writer and star Jana Schmieding and cast members Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan.

Peacock’s “Angelyne” will also present at the festival, with a conversation between showrunner Allison Miller and executive producer star Emmy Rossum ahead of its May 19 debut.

Previously announced programming includes a “Scrubs” reunion with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller, and two panels that were postponed from the 2020 event: A “Parenthood” reunion and “Justified” writers room reunion.