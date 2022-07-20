Atsuko Okatsuka Sets First Comedy Special at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Atsuko Okatsuka has lined up her first comedy special, which will air on HBO and HBO Max, Variety has learned exclusively.

The special will tape this fall. The news comes just over a month after Okatsuka was named one of Variety‘s 10 Comics to Watch. She is a writer, actor, and stand up comedian currently based in Los Angeles.

”I’m so excited to work with HBO on what my family calls ‘an hour of you talking funny,'” Okatsuka said. “That’s what I’ll be doing. But normal enough so you know what I’m saying. I wrote this special when I realized that all the things that made me feel like a freak growing up were actually my superpowers. And I hope you’ll feel that way too after watching. This one’s for the weirdos, the lovers, those who got picked last or even first but not on the team you wanted to be on. And you, with the HBO password.”

Next up, she will perform her one-hour show “The Intruder” at Just for Laughs Festival. She is also set to perform at the Variety 10 Comics to Watch event at the festival on July 30. Additionally, she is scheduled to perform at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival later in August.

Okatsuka recently made her late-night debut on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on CBS. She was previously a special correspondent on “Arsenio! Live” during the Netflix is a Joke Festival. She has also written for shows like “The Eric Andre Show” and “Soft Focus with Jena Friedman.” Her onscreen credits include “Fairview, “Washingtonia,” “Room 104,” “The Show Next Door with Randall park,” and “History of the World Part II.”

She is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and CAA.