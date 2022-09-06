‘Atlanta’ Star Zazie Beetz Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’

Zazie Beetz is set to star in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming HBO Max limited series “Full Circle,” Variety has learned.

Variety exclusively reported the show had been ordered at HBO Max back in August 2021. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes and executive produce, with Ed Solomon writing and executive producing. Casey Silver will also executive produce. The three previously worked together on the HBO Max film “No Sudden Move.”

Per the official description of the series, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Exact details on Beetz’ character are being kept under wraps.

Beetz is best known for playing Van in the hit FX series “Atlanta,” for which she earned an Emmy nomination for best supporting actress in a comedy in 2018. The third season of the series debuted in March 2022, with the fourth and final season to launch on Sept. 15. Beyond “Atlanta,” Beetz is known for her work in films like “The Harder They Fall,” “Deadpool 2,” “Joker,” “Bullet Train,” and “Nine Days.”

It was announced in January 2020 that Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max that would see him develop television series across both platforms, with the deal also including a first-look deal for films. He previously directed the feature “Let Them All Talk” for the streamer in addition to “No Sudden Move.” He is also an executive producer on the HBO Max unscripted series “The Real Magic Mike.”