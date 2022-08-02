‘Atlanta’ Sets Premiere Date, Debuts Trailer for Fourth and Final Season

The fourth and final season of “Atlanta,” the comedy series from creator, showrunner and star Donald Glover, will premiere with two episodes on Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. before streaming on Hulu the next day. The news was announced during FX’s presentation at the 2022 virtual TCA Press Tour.

Season 3 was a controversial installment of an already discourse-generating show, especially for its several standalone episodes, such as opener “Three Slaps,” which told a self-contained story about characters with no ties to the main plot.

“We know you hated them. It’s fine,” Donald Glover laughed during the panel. “I’m really proud of those episodes.”

“Those episodes felt, for a lot of people, out of the way we do things. But for me, it’s kind of like we’ve always done stuff like that,” added Stephen Glover, Donald’s brother who also writes and executive produces for the series. “In Season 4, I think there’s some elements of and pieces of that … that maybe people won’t hate as much this time?”

After the European travels of Season 3, Season 4 finds Earn (Glover), Alfred aka Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) back in their hometown, exploring whether it’s Atlanta that’s changed, or if they have. Glover executive produces alongside Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle. FX productions produces.

FX also debuted a trailer for Season 4 during the “Atlanta” panel. See the trailer below.

