‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Trailer: Donald Glover’s Emmy Winner Makes Long-Awaited Return

The years-long wait for new episodes of Donald Glover’s acclaimed FX series “Atlanta” is almost over. The show’s third season debuts March 24, and FX has premiered the official trailer below.

Glover stars in the series opposite Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz. All four actors are back for the new run of episodes, which send the characters to Europe and promise all the daring narrative risks that have become a hallmark of the series.

“Atlanta” debuted on FX in September 2016 and quickly become of one of the network’s flagship comedy series. The show has won the Golden Globe Awards for best television series (musical or comedy) and actor in a television series (musical or comedy), plus Emmy Awards for lead actor in a comedy and directing for a comedy series. Glover also became the first Black artist to win the Emmy for comedy directing. The show’s second season aired in 2018.

The new season of “Atlanta” will focus on rapper Paper Boi’s tour in Europe. Glover stars as Paper Boi’s manager Earnest “Earn” Marks. Additional plot details are being kept under wraps at this time. Glover shot the show’s third and fourth seasons back to back, but the pandemic delayed the release of the third season into 2022. The show is one of several high-profile projects coming to FX in 2022 along with the Jeff Bridges-starring crime series “The Old Man” and the currently-airing final season of Pamela Adlon’s critical favorite “Better Things.”

Watch the official “Atlanta” Season 3 trailer in the video below. The show’s fourth and final season will air later this year in the fall.